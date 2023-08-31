William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 119,023 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of CF Industries worth $120,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 156,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 22,894 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 161,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,340. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $116.68.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

