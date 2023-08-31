William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $90,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.54. 319,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,124,166. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.29 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

