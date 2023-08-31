William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $114.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,306,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 26,930 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $114,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. CL King assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of CGNX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.68. 70,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,703. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

