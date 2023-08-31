William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $41.80 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 506,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,496 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $41,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 32.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 369.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,454,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,379,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $71,671,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 61,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,793. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 165.34 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNTH. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $97,785.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,898,065.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $750,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,467 shares in the company, valued at $22,594,846.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $97,785.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,898,065.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

