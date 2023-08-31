William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $61.97 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $61,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Lam Research Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LRCX traded up $10.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $697.14. 132,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,853. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $726.53. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $577.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

