William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,412 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Signet Jewelers worth $38,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,633 shares during the period.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northcoast Research lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.60.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $4.79 on Thursday, hitting $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 264,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $51.29 and a 52-week high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $130,931.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 1,766 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $130,931.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,855,875.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,979 shares of company stock worth $7,252,711 in the last 90 days. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.