William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $88.39 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,636,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,389,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Monster Beverage as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MNST. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $364,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,426,000 after buying an additional 288,919 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 413.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after buying an additional 108,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 584.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. 541,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,177,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

