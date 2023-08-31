William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 534,318 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $105,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $2,414,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ARES traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.57. 53,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,323. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,243,070.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 258,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $23,472,179.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,429,283.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $20,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 861,311 shares in the company, valued at $86,243,070.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 234,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,785 and sold 12,882,346 shares valued at $348,511,982. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management



Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

