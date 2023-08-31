William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,920 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Marriott International worth $99,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,372 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $205.64. 133,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,725. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.90 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.82 and a 200 day moving average of $179.27.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.14.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

