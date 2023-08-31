William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 57,835 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,835 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $48,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 158.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities cut Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Shares of BPMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.80. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

