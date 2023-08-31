William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 50,337 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,002 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,337 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $44,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.0% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $244.91. 202,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.54, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $245.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.72.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.