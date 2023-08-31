William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 62,332 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,735,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,332 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Infosys worth $82,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 2,204,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,720,183. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

