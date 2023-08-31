Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 52-Week High at $379.59

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $379.59 and last traded at $379.59, with a volume of 6409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.19.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Winmark Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $354.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.98.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 72.56% and a net margin of 47.92%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In other Winmark news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total value of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Winmark by 91.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

