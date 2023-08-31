Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Shares Gap Down to $24.90

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.90, but opened at $24.15. Woodside Energy Group shares last traded at $24.01, with a volume of 33,304 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.