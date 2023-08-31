Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,330 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Workday worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,577,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,795,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,815,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,043,000 after buying an additional 180,047 shares during the last quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $13,962,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $310,767,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Workday stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $243.71. The stock had a trading volume of 755,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,789. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $206.72. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -506.54, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.71.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

