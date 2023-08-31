Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 362,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Apollomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Apollomics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APLMW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 26,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,275. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08. Apollomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.21.

About Apollomics

Apollomics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of mono and combination oncology therapies to harness the immune system and target specific molecular pathways to inhibit cancer. Its pipeline consists of various development-stage assets, including novel and humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways.

