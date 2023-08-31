Yakira Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,757 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Partners Bancorp were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Partners Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTRS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 4,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,813. The stock has a market cap of $136.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.50. Partners Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.91 million for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 20.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Partners Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Partners Bancorp

(Free Report)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers business and personal checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Stories

