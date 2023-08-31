Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 330,000 PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,892. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.31.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies in Africa. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

