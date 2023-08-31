Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 990,000 EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.
EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance
Shares of EFHTR stock remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.
