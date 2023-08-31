Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

GENQW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 316,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

