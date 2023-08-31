Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGASW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 426,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verde Clean Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Verde Clean Fuels Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VGASW stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 34,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,178. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc focuses on suppling gasoline and other fuels derived from renewable feedstocks or natural gas. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

