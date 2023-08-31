Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,176,000.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EFHTW remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

About EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Corporation I offers effecting a merger, stock capital exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and retail industry. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Hingham, Massachusetts.

