Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Robert Hagemann Buys 2,000 Shares

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average is $131.85. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZBH. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.16.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

