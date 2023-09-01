10,252 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.79. The stock had a trading volume of 192,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $428.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.91.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PH. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.57.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,420 shares of company stock worth $6,185,689. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

