10,595 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,595 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,892,208 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $584,538,000 after buying an additional 9,614,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500,002 shares of company stock worth $1,572,340,065. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 17,634,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,869,098. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of -159.72 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

