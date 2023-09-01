1,773 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Equinix by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 669,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,144,000 after acquiring an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 204,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total value of $1,580,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,948,102.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,714 shares of company stock worth $12,785,076. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.2 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $782.70. The company had a trading volume of 82,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $781.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $739.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $821.63. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.