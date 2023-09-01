2,055 Shares in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Purchased by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TSLX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.33. 73,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.30 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 48.89%. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

(Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.