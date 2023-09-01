252,826 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 252,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ImmunoGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 72.0% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,369,558.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,868. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy Ann Coen sold 80,326 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $1,369,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock worth $22,414,102. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

