291 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,061,000 after purchasing an additional 131,154 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PI shares. TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired 263,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $89,411.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $15,365,492.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 594,731 shares of company stock valued at $35,280,025 and sold 20,139 shares valued at $1,807,304. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.74. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -118.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.01 and a fifty-two week high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

