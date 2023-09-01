3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 8,843,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 523% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,547 shares.The stock last traded at $6.49 and had previously closed at $6.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3D Systems

3D Systems Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $841.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. Research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3D Systems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,110 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 99,056 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in 3D Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,728 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.