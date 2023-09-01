4,364,992 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,364,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,818,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $115.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.29. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

