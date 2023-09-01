51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 5.1 %
COE opened at $8.11 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.51.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
