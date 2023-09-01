51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 5.1 %

COE opened at $8.11 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of -0.51.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 194.32% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

