570,725 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 570,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,068,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.92% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $753,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total transaction of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $260,425.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. 870,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,951. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $80.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

