671 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after buying an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.89, for a total value of $50,060,928.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,927,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,362,257,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.25. 634,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $391.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $417.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.