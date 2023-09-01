8,514 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $181,377,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

