A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given New $66.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMRK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $38.10. 161,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $886.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of -0.02. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 731.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 443,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 389,784 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,569,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after buying an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at about $7,900,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

