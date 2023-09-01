Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.06

Shares of Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 252000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

