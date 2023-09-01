Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sets New 52-Week High at $53.20

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.20 and last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 727938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Abercrombie & Fitch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $103,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at $475,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth B. Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $4,250,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 933,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,079,198.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,931 shares of company stock worth $24,451,721. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $506,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 706,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,637,000 after acquiring an additional 348,364 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 91.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

