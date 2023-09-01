Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.95-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.175-6.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.23 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.65 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of ASO stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,363.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100 in the last ninety days. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

