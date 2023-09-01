Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Short Interest Down 5.9% in August

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 7,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.55.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Institutional Trading of Accenture

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $312.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.41. Accenture has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $328.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

