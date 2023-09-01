Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Acciona Price Performance
Shares of Acciona stock opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54. Acciona has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $210.85.
Acciona Company Profile
