Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.54. Acciona has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $210.85.

Get Acciona alerts:

Acciona Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Acciona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acciona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.