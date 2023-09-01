Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADUS

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $87.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.85. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $77.30 and a one year high of $114.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.56 million. Analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $2,352,387.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,850 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,400.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,029 shares of company stock worth $3,299,501. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.