Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan Sells 1,418 Shares

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $61,612.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $364.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.89 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.51%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adtalem Global Education

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after purchasing an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $19,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $12,885,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $12,230,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.