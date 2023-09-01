Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.74.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $68.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.30%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $32,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

