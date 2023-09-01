AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Up 8.5% in August

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 31st total of 384,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on ASIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
AdvanSix Stock Up 1.5 %
AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that AdvanSix will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AdvanSix Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is presently 16.37%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $132,466.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $37,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $132,466.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,672.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,005 shares of company stock valued at $438,836 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 244.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after buying an additional 1,219,691 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $31,153,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,257.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 548,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 508,531 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $16,844,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.
About AdvanSix
AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.
