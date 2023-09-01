aelf Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last week, aelf has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $9.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009298 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002354 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,487,667 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

