Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,569,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $294,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AFL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $74.99. The company had a trading volume of 155,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $56.03 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.60, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,286,000 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.