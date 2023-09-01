Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days.

AGTI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,067. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 482.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $291.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $312,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,530.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $475,926.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,558,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $312,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,530.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 218,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,683. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Agiliti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

