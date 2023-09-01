Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $49.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of -0.93. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 29.78, a current ratio of 29.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $88,973.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 606 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $33,426.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 1,613 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $88,973.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,487,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,700 and have sold 181,337 shares valued at $9,588,755. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,068,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 3,677.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,860 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,767,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.