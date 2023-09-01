Alamos Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Alamos Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$19.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.17.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$350.59 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6981213 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AGI shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bankshares set a C$21.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$83,632.95. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 10,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$180,899.46. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,753 shares of company stock valued at $504,365. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

